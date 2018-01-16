Man's body found after Flint house fire

A man's body has been found inside what's left of a home that burned throughout the morning in Flint.

It happened about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 3501 Chicago Boulevard, just east of Ballenger Highway on the city’s southwest side.

Video sent to use by a viewer shows the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire started in the garage and spread into the home.

Neighbors told TV5 they were concerned about the man who lives there.

"We tried to wake him up, but it was already engulfed by the time we saw, cause he stays in the garage area and that's the part that was in flames first," a neighbor said.

The Flint Fire Department requested a cadaver dog from Michigan State Police to search the rubble.

Just before noon, investigators confirmed a man's body was found. They have yet to identify the man.

