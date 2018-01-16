At least 4 hurt in rollover crash on US-10 - WNEM TV 5

At least 4 hurt in rollover crash on US-10

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

At least four people were injured after a rollover crash in Bay County.

It happened about 11:35 a.m. on westbound US-10, just west of Mackinaw Road.

Bay County Central Dispatch confirmed a pickup truck rolled over, injuring four people.

The passing lanes of east and westbound US-10 were closed while police investigated. They reopened just before 12:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.