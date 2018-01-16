At least 4 hurt in rollover crash on US-10

At least four people were injured after a rollover crash in Bay County.

It happened about 11:35 a.m. on westbound US-10, just west of Mackinaw Road.

Bay County Central Dispatch confirmed a pickup truck rolled over, injuring four people.

The passing lanes of east and westbound US-10 were closed while police investigated. They reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

