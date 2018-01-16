Michigan overpass could be closed for 6 months after crash

A highway overpass in western Michigan that was damaged in a crash involving two tractor-trailers could be closed for six months or more for repairs.

Michigan State Police say the semi-trucks were carrying an oversized shipping container Friday night when they struck the 100th Street overpass on U.S. 131 in Kent County's Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. Nobody was hurt.

The highway was shut down for about an hour but the overpass remains closed. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard tells The Grand Rapids Press that it could be "at least six months" before the bridge is open. He says weather, funding and getting a contractor in place are factors.

An earlier estimate from MDOT had said it could take weeks or months to complete needed repairs.

