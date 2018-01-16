Fiat Chrysler CEO says 3 new SUVs in the works

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne says three new SUVs are in the works, including sporty versions from Alfa Romeo and Ferrari and a Chrysler based on the Pacifica minivan.

Marchionne told reporters after an updated Jeep Cherokee was unveiled that Alfa Romeo will add a three-row large SUV by 2022. It will be larger than the Stelvio, Alfa's first SUV.

The company also has developed an SUV based on the Pacifica minivan underpinnings but hasn't decided whether to produce it, he said. It could come in 18 to 20 months.

A new Jeep Wrangler pickup truck will debut early in 2019, and the Ferrari brand is working on an SUV that likely will go on sale around the start of 2020, he said.

