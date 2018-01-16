Police investigate after bullet hits Bay City home - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate after bullet hits Bay City home

The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating after a bullet was fired into a home in the city's south end.

Police responded to the home on the 1200 block of Broadway shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

No one was injured in the event, but a bullet did enter the home, Public Safety Capt. Joseph Lanava said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, Lanava said.

