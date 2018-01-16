Drivers complain of road conditions in Genesee County

Some Mid-Michigan residents are voicing their displeasure with the condition of roads.

Many roads in southern Genesee County are still covered in thick layers of ice, but the roads are clear in neighboring Oakland County.

"Solid sheets of ice. Cars moving about two to three miles per hour," said Jason Miller, Davison Township resident.

He insists more needs to be done to keep him and other drivers safe.

"When I leave for work on bad days it's horrible til I get to the county line, which is 75 and Dixie Highway. Then from there on out, 90 percent of the time it's clear," Miller said.

Miller wonders why the Genesee County portion of his drive from Davison Township to his job in Oakland County has been so challenging. He said the Genesee County roads have been caked with ice.

"If they have a lack of manpower then we need to do it right now and hire more people. I mean for god's sake, it's common sense. They're putting everybody's lives in danger," Miller said.

John Daly, with the Genesee County Road Commission, said you can't compare one county another because the weather conditions were different.

"The farther south you got, the warmer it was. We got hit with two to three more hours of freezing rain than they did in Oakland County," Daly said.

In the meantime, Miller is counting down the days until spring. He said he hopes he has seen the last of Jack Frost this year.

"So you have that possibility of not making it to work or your family members not making it where they're going or you want to stay home, but obviously it's Michigan you can't," Miller said.

