Crews prepare for annual Zehnder's Snowfest

Snowfest is just a little more than a week away.

The annual winter celebration in Frankenmuth has been aided this year by the frequent bouts of sub-freezing temperatures.

Colin Stewart spends part of every winter packing snow into boxes and he can't get enough of it.

"I think it's a riot. I mean, I'd be sitting inside like everybody else otherwise," Stewart said.

For the last 11 winters he has helped Zehnder's Snowfest create their iconic snow blocks that transform into beautiful sculptures.

Stewart has packed so many boxes over the years he has lost count.

"I'm going to say well over 200," he said.

The process is pretty simple. They make the snow themselves, dump it into a box, stomp on it and pack it down.

Once the mold is packed full of snow it is taken off just like a sand castle and the final result is a block of snow.

John Shelton has been organizing Snowfest for 27 years.

This year they have been averaging about 12 blocks of snow a day, but Shelton said the process wasn't always so simple.

"When we first started this 27 years ago it took us two weeks to set up nine blocks. So we got smart and we got more efficient. So they've got it down to a science," Shelton said.

Stewart said the single digit temperatures made this year's set up the easiest one yet.

"It was a cinch to make snow and it continues to snow so we're good with our snow. And this has actually been a pretty easy setup," Stewart said.

Zehnder's Snowfest runs from Jan. 24-29.

