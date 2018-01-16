Hospitals restrict visitation due to flu season

The ongoing flu season is taking its toll on Mid-Michigan.

Covenant Healthcare and St. Mary's of Michigan are restricting visitors to protect against the spread of the flu.

Only healthy, immediate family members will be allowed to visit a patient at Covenant.

“More than 100 positive influenza cases have been reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in the last week and we have treated many inpatients with influenza,” said Bethany Guerrero, Covenant Infection Prevention Program Lead.

At St. Mary's, only healthy, immediate family members over the age of 14 are allowed to visit.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

