More wind turbines to be built in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Over the weekend, Juniata Township approved a project to build 31 wind turbines.

Juniata Township is located just west of Caro in Tuscola County.

In addition, Fairgrove Township approved the construction of 31 wind turbines.

The turbines will be built by NextEra Energy Resources, an energy company based out of Florida.

