Bay City residents concerned with city's snow, ice removal

Families in and out of Bay City are demanding action.

They say the city's roads are a sheet of ice and are extremely dangerous to drive on.

The recent cold spell and snow has wreaked havoc on roads across the state, but families in Bay City said it appears the roads there haven't even been treated.

"They were just horrible," said Diane Potts, Bay City resident.

She said driving on the roads was a challenge, but she stopped short of blaming snow removal crews for the slippery mess.

"I believe that they were doing their job. I do realize that in the colder weather the salt doesn't do anything," Potts said.

TV5's Facebook fans were less forgiving. They wanted TV5 to ask the tough questions and find out why the streets were so bad.

City administrators defended the work of their crews over the weekend.

"We worked a total of probably 330 plus hours on the entire weekend trying to keep the city clear. We put down almost 400 tons of salt. Along with that, we put down 4,000 gallons of pre-treat," said Robert Dion, head of the Department of Public Works.

Dion said the quick drop in temperatures last week from the 50s to the single digits left roads in bad shape. He said that flash freeze resulted in an icy glaze that is difficult to remove in such cold temperatures.

"Comments on the Facebook, take it verbatim I guess. I know we're doing our job. I know our guys are out there working their butts off trying to make sure that this is clear," Dion said.

Dion said there is nothing he would do differently when it comes to his snow and ice removal plan.

Mayor Kathi Newsham agrees.

"I would like to see residents hop on one of our trucks some night during the storm or some day during a storm just to see what our guys have to do. It's not an easy job," Newsham said.

That is something Potts said she understands. She said she would like to see others do the same.

"There's a reason for that. I see them out here, the plow trucks going by and everything and the salt trucks. But they're only capable of so much," Potts said.

