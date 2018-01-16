Saginaw officers being hailed heroes after rescuing woman from ice

Two Saginaw police officers are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman found face down in the ice in single digit temperatures.

It happened early Sunday morning. Paramedics said when they found the woman, her body temperature was dangerously low and her breathing was shallow.

Police officers tend to leave their car windows rolled down no matter the weather. In this case, it helped save a person's life.

"You're going to hear numerous things on the shift - gunshots, people screaming for help and in this case, it was someone screaming for help," Saginaw Police Officer Douglas Stacer said.

Stacer was out on patrol early Sunday morning when he heard that screaming coming from the Saginaw River.

"I could hear, what I believe to be a female, screaming nearing where I was at. So I contacted other officers via the radio and we started checking the area - myself and Officer Englehart," Stacer said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the woman laying face down on the ice.

"At first you know, when we saw her on the ice we called for an ambulance to start heading this way just as a precaution. And the temperatures were so cold at that time that hypothermia could have set in," Officer Jordan Englehart said.

Englehart was the first one out on the ice. He pulled the woman to safety on shore before handing her over to paramedics.

While some are calling for these men to be labeled as heroes, they said it was just another day on the job.

"We work for this community and we're here for whatever they may need. And in this case, it was her that night. And it worked out in her favor that we found her and it's great that we did," Stacer said.

Officers said the woman is recovering and did not suffer any major injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.