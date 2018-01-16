Chinese automaker looks to tap into U.S. market

People from across the world are flocking to the Motor City to see some stunning cars and innovative technology.

The North American International Auto Show gives companies from across the world the opportunity to not only show off their products, but build business relationships and venture into uncharted territory.

A Chinese automaker is working to break into the American market.

"We are GAC, Guangzhou Automotive Company. We're new to the U.S. market, hopefully by the end of 2019. And we're gonna bring this vehicle right here. It's our GS8 and it's our mid-size crossover," said Emily Pelk, GAC product specialist.

Despite its competitors' history of broken promises, GAC coming to America is looking more and more realistic.

"For many, many years we've seen Chinese manufacturers at auto shows say 'We're coming. We're coming.' And every year they don't come. They seem to be closer than ever now," said Joe Wiesenfelder, executive editor for cars.com.

If GAC is successful, Wiesenfelder said it won't be easy.

"It's a very competitive market with very well-known brands and I suspect that Americans, if they're going to switch out of whatever brand they like now, they're going to go to a brand that they know a little better," Wiesenfelder said.

Over the next few years GAC plans to reconfigure its GS8 to American safety standards and preferences. The pricing hasn't been determined yet, but Wiesenfelder said pricing will be of the utmost importance.

"What any Chinese manufacturer is going to have to have to do to break into the U.S. market is sell very cheap," Wiesenfelder said.

