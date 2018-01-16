IndyCar unveils 2018 race car at auto show in Detroit - WNEM TV 5

IndyCar unveils 2018 race car at auto show in Detroit

Posted: Updated:
DETROIT (AP) -

IndyCar has unveiled its 2018 race car, which series champion Josef Newgarden hopes will be a step in the right direction in terms of safety, aesthetics and racing excitement.

>>Slideshow: North American International Auto Show<<

Newgarden was part of an upbeat presentation Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show. IndyCar CEO Mark Miles sounded confident as well, saying it's "almost eerie" how little criticism he's heard about the new car. Newgarden said the sleek cars with universal aero kits will challenge drivers while also being "more friendly in traffic."

Newgarden also appreciates the car's look. He says it's like a throwback to the 1980s and `90s.

One safety improvement on the new car is that the side pods have been moved forward, leaving the driver a bit less exposed.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.