Meteor fireball lights up sky across Michigan

A meteor fireball lit up the sky across Michigan Tuesday night.

The flash was reported in parts of northern Ohio all the way up to Alma.

Several Michigan residents took to social media to find out what the cause was.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it was a meteor fireball and they received several 911 calls from concerned residents. They also said there is no need to call 911.

Mike Austin captured the meteor on his dash cam while driving on I-75 near Bloomfield Hills. He said it happened about 8:15 p.m.

