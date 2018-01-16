Meteor fireball lights up sky across Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Meteor fireball lights up sky across Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Mike Austin Courtesy: Mike Austin
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A meteor fireball lit up the sky across Michigan Tuesday night.

The flash was reported in parts of northern Ohio all the way up to Alma.

Several Michigan residents took to social media to find out what the cause was.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it was a meteor fireball and they received several 911 calls from concerned residents. They also said there is no need to call 911.

Mike Austin captured the meteor on his dash cam while driving on I-75 near Bloomfield Hills. He said it happened about 8:15 p.m.

TV5 will update once we get more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.