5 officers help woman trapped in ditch after crashing vehicle

A group of local law enforcement officials responded to cries for help from a young woman trapped inside her vehicle.

She lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

The group of officials happened to be at the right place at the right time.

"I'm still trying to process through the if they hadn't found her what would've happened," said Sandra Blackman, mom.

Her 20-year-old daughter Stephanie was alone and in danger after sliding off a snowy road in Saginaw County.

"She was in a ditch. I said, 'Are you OK?' She said, 'Yeah.' I said 'Where are you?' She said, 'I don't know.' I said, 'Can you get out?' And she said, 'I can't. There's too much snow.' And my heart sank," Blackman said.

It happened on Freeland Road just west of Mackinaw Road.

Fortunately for Stephanie, it was on the route home for five workers at the nearby Saginaw Regional Correctional Facility.

Roland Price, Bobby Karl, Randy Vansumeren, William Putnam and John Klapish all stopped to lend a hand.

"Price was the first one to stop and myself and Officer Putnam was going down Freeland Road. We saw brake lights, then four ways, then reverse lights and brake lights again. And we could just barely see the car. If it wouldn't have been for those headlights I don't think we would've seen it," Karl said.

Vansumeren slid down into the ditch to help get Stephanie out of the car.

"She could've froze to death down there," he said.

Thanks to the officers she is alive and well.

Her mother is grateful for the officers, knowing this close call could have gone the other way.

"I told her, i said, 'If they hadn't found you we wouldn't be having this conversation.' And it still chokes me up, but I have her and her son has his mommy still," Blackman said.

She said her daughter is doing OK and she has personally thanked the men who helped her.

