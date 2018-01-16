Future of auto industry on display at NAIAS

The North American International Auto Show is all about showcasing the latest and greatest vehicles some of the top auto makers have to offer.

This year's show isn't just about previewing the newest models, but about looking into the future of the auto industry.

From self-driving buses to electric cars to the T-Pod.

The T-Pod is like a driverless all-electric semi-truck. They will run in fleets transporting goods and the truck driver can control them remotely.

"They're sitting and drinking coffee and operating a fleet instead of being in the vehicle," said Robert Falck, with Einride.

While the T-Pod is massive, other futuristic ideas come in smaller packages.

University of Michigan students raced a car that runs on 100 percent solar power. It was used in an 1,800 mile long race.

"This was racing anywhere from 80 to 85 miles per hour. It does go pretty fast," said Alex Yang, with U of M.

It wasn't just futuristic automobiles being showcased at the show. They also have futuristic scooters.

"It's flexible commuting. You can take it with you where you go," said Alex Nessic, with Immotor.

The Immotor Go was designed for cramped city living and it can fold up.

"You can just take it wherever," Nessic said. "You just wheel it like a suitcase."

