Man arrested for assault with intent to murder

A man is behind bars in an assault that left his victim seriously injured.

Adrian Ford, 27, of Harrison, is facing several felony charges including assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

Investigators said the crime happened Thursday on Elmwood Drive in Clare County's Hamilton Township.

The victim was Ford's roommate, a 62-year-old Kenneth Larman. Larman was transported to an area hospital, but has since been released.

Larman was assaulted with a pistol and possibly a knife, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

Two days later, Ford was located in Davison where he was arrested by Michigan State Police.

Ford has been charged with assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearm, armed robbery and discharging a firearm in or at a building.

Ford remains jailed in Clare County on a $200,000 bond.

