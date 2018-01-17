Witnesses: Father ran into burning home to save family; all 4 died

Witnesses say a father ran into a burning house trying to save his two little boys and their mom.

Tragically, the fire took all their lives.

It happened Tuesday morning in Rose Township, near Holly.

Family members said they are grieving the loss of the beautiful family. A relative said the little boys, 5-year-old Carter and 3-year-old Wesley, were sleeping when the fire started.

At first, their dad Jonathan Taulbee, got out.

"The father that perished in the one initially got out with the two other males, but went back in to save his two kids and their mother,” said Chief Jeremy Lintz with the North Oakland County Fire Authority.

All four of them, including the mother Brittani Rodden, died.

Fire investigators believe they know what caused the tragic fire.

"One of the occupants possibly putting some accelerant into the wood burning stove that they use to heat the home with,” Lintz said.

Firefighters arrived on scene in about seven minutes after a call to 911, but said the single wide trailer made of flammable material was surrounded by aluminum that held in the heat.

The fire grew fast.

"In a matter of 15 minutes it was completely engulfed,” Lintz said.

Now neighbors and firefighters are broken hearted for a family that seemingly didn't have a chance.

"This reaches deep and I know it has affected everybody,” Lintz said.

