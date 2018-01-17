Mom makes five-year-old 'pay rent' to learn responsibility

Each parent has a different approach on how they teach their children how to be responsible.

One mom's method is by making her child pay for rent, water, electricity, cable and food.

Essence Evans daughter is five-years-old. She gives her an allowance of $7 every week and takes $5 back for all the bills.

The other $2 her daughter gets save.

Evans said this method prepares her child for the real world.

"Now, what she doesn't know is the $5 is actually going away in her savings account which I will give back to her when she turns 18. So if she decides to move out on her own she will have $3,380 to start off," the mother wrote on Facebook.

