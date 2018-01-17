Mott Community College hosting job fair

If you're looking for a job, keep reading.

Mott Community College wants to help put you to work.

The school is working with Lear Corporations for a hiring fair Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The company is an automotive seating supplier to General Motors and they need to hire more than 430 people for its new facility.

Applicants should bring their high school diploma or GED, as well as an updated resume.

It will be at the main campus in Flint inside their Regional Technology Center.

Running from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

