After a snowy start to the week, we're finally going to get a break from the flakes as we work through the second half of the week. While warmer temperatures are ahead too, we're still going to be on the chilly side today before we gradually warm up into the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Skies cleared out in parts of Mid-Michigan during the overnight period, which allowed temperatures to take a nosedive for the Wednesday morning commute. We're generally on the positive side of 0 in the single numbers, but the coldest locations have fallen below zero early today.

Beyond a few lingering flurries, we're seeing the flakes wind down and that's a trend we expect to continue early this morning, and little impact is expected from the snow that's still hanging on at this point.

Cloud cover is moving back into the area this morning, but we should manage some breaks in the clouds at times today, especially this afternoon. Highs will "warm up" into the lower and middle 20s in most areas today, but will feel a lot colder than that thanks to a gusty southwest wind.

That wind will be blowing around 15-25 miles per hours sustained, with gusts occasionally around 30 miles per hour at times. That will keep wind chills in the single digits and low teens for much of the day.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy during the late evening and overnight, but with winds staying on the breezy side, we should only fall into the teens for overnight lows. Like today, we will remain dry and avoid any snow tonight.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.