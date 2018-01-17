Officers reunited one year later with girl they helped deliver

Three Mid-Michigan police officers were reunited one year later with a little girl they helped deliver.

Saginaw Police Department said on Jan. 11, 2017, Sgt. Gerow and Officers Jordan Bady and Jordan Englehart were called to a home to assist with a “birth in process.”

"It was just crazy," said Deadriannae Harris.

It was a trip to the bathroom Harris said will never forget. She thought she had to relieve herself, but it turns out she was in labor.

"I was just stuck, just stuck and the baby ended up coming out and that was it. It was just sitting there," Harris said.

The bundle of joy, Londyn, had just come into the world. The baby was laying in the tub when Harris called 911.

The real kicker is Harris said she had no idea she was expecting.

"Everybody was like, 'You're pregnant' and I was like, 'No, I can't be. I'm still, you know, having my monthlies.' I'm like, 'No, it ain't me,'" Harris said.

Harris said she is grateful to the police that showed up at her door. The baby's middle name is a tribute to two of those officers who are named Jordan.

On Tuesday, those officers returned to wish London a happy first birthday. Photos of the celebration were posted on the department’s Facebook page.

