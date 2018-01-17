Don't miss TV5 on your Facebook feed

As you may have heard, Facebook is making some changes that will create a shift in what you see in your feed.

The social media giant said the move is to spark conversations and inspire meaningful interactions.

To do that, Facebook will try to predict which posts you will want to interact with your friends about and move them up in your feed.

But that could mean that you will see fewer of the WNEM TV5 stories that impact you and your community.

If you want to see TV5 posts first, there is an option to do so.

-Log into your Facebook account, either on your computer, smartphone or tablet.

-Locate the “Following” button near the top of the page.

-In the drop-down, select “See first” under the “In your newsfeed” category.

-Select done.

