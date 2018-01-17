#WantedWednesday: Matthew Johnson has been located - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Matthew Johnson has been located

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Police say they've located a wanted man.

Midland Police Department said 29-year-old Matthew Lee Johnson was wanted on a felony warrant for accosting children for immoral purposes.

He was located and lodged Wednesday afternoon.

