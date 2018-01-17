Authorities identify man killed after utility vehicle goes through ice

Authorities have identified a man who died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through the ice on a lake in Mid-Michigan.

It happened about 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Sanford Lake.

Investigators said a witness saw headlights from a “quad” vanish while driving on Sanford Lake near Anna Lane.

The driver, 58-year-old Randy Myers from Breckenridge, was recovered approximately 300 feet from the shore on Wednesday by Edenville Township Fire Rescue. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Midland County Dive Team is working with Coles Wrecker to remove the UTV from the lake.

"It's just a tragedy," said Don Alwood, witness. "The tail lights kind of went down and then the headlights and everything went black. We were pretty much sure they probably went through."

Alwood lives just offshore of Sanford Lake and called 911 when he saw the UTV vanish.

He said a lot of locals know that part of the lake is notorious for thin ice.

"We were hoping that he was going to turn and go back, but it looked like he was a little bit disoriented. So he went north. So your heart just sank when you seen him go under," Alwood said.

Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson said Sanford Lake isn't really a lake and there are dangers associated with that.

"It's a damned up river. That being said, it's got a very strong current underneath. There will be places on that lake that will have eight inches of ice. There will be other places that may not have any ice due to that current. So if you're going to use Sanford Lake in the winter for recreation, please be familiar with the lake. Or have somebody with you that is familiar with the lake," Stephenson said.

He said even when the mercury plummets it doesn't mean ice will form on the lake.

"It could be zero degrees for a week straight and there will still be places on Sanford Lake that will not be frozen. Or the ice will not be thick enough to hold a recreation type vehicle," Stephenson said.

As for Alwood, he said he feels terrible for Myers' family. He hopes he never has to see something like that again.

"It's a tough way to go that's for sure," Alwood said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.