Flint Engine to build new diesel engine for 2019 Silverado

Flint Engine Operations will be building the all-new Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel engine for the 2019 Silverado.

General Motors made the announcement today, which follows the automaker’s $263 million investment into Flint Engine Operations new engine line, announced in 2015.

The 2019 Silverado will be available with six engine/transmission combinations. And one of those choices will be built in Flint. The new turbo diesel will be paired with a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission, and feature industry-exclusive technologies that optimize performance and efficiency. It is expected to be an efficiency leader in the Silverado lineup.

“The next-generation Silverado builds on the success of our current models, many of which are produced here in Flint. We are proud to expand the industry-leading diesel portfolio here in Vehicle City,” said John Urbanic, Flint Engine Operations plant manager.

Flint Engine currently makes the 1.4L engines used in th3e Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, and Volt.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.