Saginaw man killed in snowmobile crash

A Mid-Michigan man has died after authorities say the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Snowmobile Trail No. 8, between M-123 and the Curley Lewis Highway, in Chippewa County.

Investigators said the 51-year-old Saginaw man missed a curve and struck a tree.

“It appears the operator of the snowmobile was unable to negotiate a corner on the trail and struck a tree,” said Lt. Skip Hagy, DNR District 2 law supervisor. “Resuscitation efforts were performed on-scene and the victim was transported by ambulance to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital in Newberry where he was declared deceased.”

The name of the man has not been released.

The DNR said there have been several fatal crashes in Michigan this winter. They’re reminding snowmobilers to ride safely.

“We are advising snowmobile operators to watch their speed and drive cautiously, especially in areas they are unfamiliar with,” Hagy said. “A large percentage of snowmobile accidents occur when drivers come into a corner too fast and go off the trail.”

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, including current laws and regulations, visit the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.