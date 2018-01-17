Shooting victim recalls murder-suicide that nearly cost her life

Officials have released more information as they continue to investigate the murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead, and a daughter critically hurt.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office now reports that David Somers, of Kaleva, shot and killed his wife, Lisa Somers, also of Kaleva, on Jan. 6. He then shot Lisa’s 18-year-old daughter, Amedy Dewey, who survived, and recently was living in Midland.

Investigators said they were able to interview Amedy as she recovers in the hospital, and now have a better understanding of the events leading up to the shooting.

According to officials, Lisa and Amedy had just returned to Michigan from a cruise. They flew from Florida to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids where David picked them up. David was supposed to go on the cruise as well but opted not to the day before they were set to depart.

Also prior to the two arriving back in Michigan, investigators said Lisa got into an argument with David over the phone and in text messages, accusing David of infidelity.

Investigators said David picked up Lisa and Amedy about 20-30 minutes before the shooting and was driving them to Midland were Amedy was staying with a friend.

When David was eastbound on I-96, the argument between Lisa and David escalated, causing him to speed and drive erratically before pulling the vehicle over and walking to the back of the car. Both Lisa and Amedy got out of the vehicle, and Amedy reported hearing her mom yell, “He’s got a gun!”

Amedy immediately got back into the backseat of the car and tried to hide from David. She told investigators she was trying to call 911 before David shot her. She said she looked back over her shoulder just before she was shot, and it took her a moment to realize what had happened to her.

She was hit in the face and head with a single shot from a 12-gauge slug, causing severe injuries.

Amedy said she did not see or hear what happened to her mother, but told detectives that her immediate instinct was “I’m not going to die. This is not how I’m going to die!” She told investigators she climbed over the front seat to use the horn and lights on the car and even got out at one point to try and flag down passing drivers.

The investigation found that David shot Lisa once before turning the gun on himself. The shotgun was found under his body.

It’s unclear if he was under the effect of alcohol or narcotics.

Investigators also said that David was being treated for a brain mass, or a brain tumor, which may have contributed to the incident, but it will likely never be known if, or how much it contributed.

A gofundme account for Amedy has been created. Find it by clicking here.

