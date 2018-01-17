Feared norovirus outbreak closes Grand Rapids campus

Davenport University says it's closing its main campus in Grand Rapids until Monday after about 100 students there may have contracted a norovirus.

Davenport announced Wednesday the 3,000-student campus will closed Thursday through Sunday. It says all athletic events scheduled to occur on the campus over the next three days also have been cancelled or postponed.

The school says students started reporting illnesses over the weekend. Those showing symptoms have been asked to remain isolated from others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus is a contagious virus that can be contracted through contaminated food or water, by touching contaminated surfaces or from an infected person. Symptoms typically include a sudden bout of vomiting, watery diarrhea with abdominal cramps and nausea.

