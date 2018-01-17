Doctors use robotic surgery to correct pelvic floor dysfunction

It can be an embarrassing situation for older women - not making it to the restroom in time due to a personal health issue.

Now there's a robotic operation that is helping them resume a normal, active lifestyle.

"A lot of things I didn't do like swimming. I couldn't go swimming. I belong to the Y," said Virginia Robison, Mt. Morris resident.

She is an active senior citizen, but pelvic floor dysfunction made it tough for her to enjoy working out or even joining friends for a bite to eat.

"I'd go somewhere like a restaurant. I would stand up and I would just urinate and it would go all over. It's just embarrassing," Robison said.

Then the 83-year-old met Dr. Michael Engel, an OB/GYN with McLaren Healthcare.

Engel was able to take care of her pelvic floor dysfunction using robotic surgery.

One in four women will face the affliction, according to folks at McLaren.

"Some women in their later years will develop a prolapse of the pelvic organs, the bladder, the rectum will protrude through the vagina and we have to find a way to help suspend back to their normal anatomic position," Engel said.

The robotic surgery makes that a quick and easy procedure.

"Through smaller incisions to do the same procedure, the recovery is a lot quicker. They're back working quicker. Doing their normal activities quicker," Engel said.

Meanwhile, Robison highly recommends the robotic procedure for anyone who may be suffering from pelvic floor dysfunction.

"I would say rather than suffer the embarrassment, go have it done because there's really nothing to it," she said.

McLaren is holding a free seminar on correcting pelvic floor dysfunction on Jan. 29.

