Officers help another woman who crashed into ditch

Two Saginaw Correctional Facility officers were back at it again.

On Jan. 16 they helped another woman who had crashed her vehicle into a ditch.

Officers Bob Karl and William Putnam were on their way home from work when they came across the 58-year-old Vassar woman, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman wasn't hurt, but she had locked herself out of her vehicle.

The officers allowed the woman to stay warm in their vehicle until deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The officers were part of another rescue that happened on Jan. 12.

