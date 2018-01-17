Sheriff's office seeks help locating hit-and-run vehicle

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a pickup truck they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened between 11 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 at the corner of Barnes Road and Irish Road in Tuscola County.

A Nissan was parked for sale in the front yard of a home when it was struck by a passing motorist, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of that vehicle fled the scene and did not report the accident.

Evidence was collected at the scene and the sheriff's office is searching for a Chevrolet half ton pickup truck. The truck will most likely have damage on the right side of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Deputy Whetstone at 989-673-8161 ext. 4012.

