Cocaine trafficking investigation leads to man's arrest

A Huron County man was arrested for selling cocaine.

Jason Torres, 44, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Sebewaing on a felony warrant for selling cocaine last year.

The arrest was part of a joint drug investigation.

Torres was driving in the village of Sebewaing when he was stopped by police about 9:15 p.m.

Torres was found to be under the influence of drugs and was also arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

Officers said they found cocaine in Torres' possession and more charges are being considered.

He remains lodged in the Huron County Jail.

