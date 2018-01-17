Residents frustrated with alarm at health facility

Residents are frustrated after being woken up in the middle of the night to mind-blowing, irritating noises from a nearby health care facility.

The noises bellow out morning, noon and night.

The piercing noise is the alarm at the Saginaw County Mental Health building on Germania Platz. The site is used for administrative services.

"Since I've lived here the past four years it's been going off every night from 10:30 til 4 a.m. Every night for the past week and a half," one resident said.

Kenisha Price lives across from the building. She is tired of the constant ringing.

"The alarm goes off frequently. I mean every other day and it's through the night and through the day," Price said.

She said the alarm has woken her up several times.

One resident said calls to police did not make a difference.

"I've personally called the police every single night, once a night. They say they'll send someone out there. The alarm then goes off another three times so I don't know," the resident said.

TV5 reached out to Saginaw County to ask the tough questions. They released a statement that read in part: "We did find we had an external alarm sound twice in the last week and have our security vendor checking into the situation. If neighbors notice a continued problem, they are invited to contact us directly."

Neighbors said they will believe it when they finally stop hearing the alarm.

