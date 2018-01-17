Pistons can't get by Raptors

TORONTO (AP) -- Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 16 rebounds, C.J. Miles scored 21 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry scored 18 points and DeMar DeRozan had 17 to help the Raptors avoid their first three game losing streak of the season. Toronto lost at home to Golden State last Saturday before losing at Philadelphia on Monday.

The Raptors improved to 16-3 at home, the second-best record in the league behind San Antonio (19-2). Toronto has not lost back-to-back games at Air Canada Centre since last Jan. 22 and 24, when they lost to Phoenix and the Spurs..

Andre Drummond had 25 points and 17 rebounds but the Pistons lost for the seventh time in eight road games.

Avery Bradley scored 19 points, Tobias Harris had 12 and Langston Galloway 11 for the Pistons, who have lost seven of 10 overall.

The Raptors led by as many as 15 in the first half but trailed 79-75 early in the fourth quarter before rallying. Toronto took the lead for good on a layup by Miles at 6:43, the first basket in a 10-2 spurt that gave the Raptors a 90-83 lead with 4:47 left.

Bradley started for Detroit after missing Tuesday's practice because of a sore right groin, the same injury that kept him out of the final seven games in December.

DeRozan scored 10 points in the first and Miles had seven as Toronto led 31-18 after one.

Detroit shot 6 for 20 in the first quarter and then made 14 of 25 attempts in the second and took advantage of nine Raptors turnovers to pull to 54-51 at halftime.

Drummond scored 11 of Detroit's 22 points in the third quarter. The score was tied 73-73 heading to the fourth.

