MDOT holds meeting on Lafayette Bridge proposal

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Several headaches, detours, and issues for drivers in one Mid-Michigan city could be coming soon.

MDOT wants to hear from you at a meeting Thursday about the state-owned Lafayette Bridge in Bay City.

The proposal for the bridge includes replacing its foundation and superstructure, with construction starting in 2020.

It’s expected to be completed in two years.

The meeting also covers detours, right of ways, and its economic and social impacts.

The meeting starts at 4:00 p.m. at Bay City's Town Hall on the second floor of Commission Chambers.

The event is open to the public.

It's expected to wrap up around 7 p.m.

