School bans students from dressing as pro athlete, pop star for career day

A British school sent a note home to parents about "My World of Work Day." 

The day is for students to come in and dress up as the job they want to have in the future, but there were some restrictions. 

The note said students could not dress as a professional athlete, pop star, or YouTube star because those jobs are hard to achieve. 

The school did say those careers are ambitious, but the kids should think of their "Plan B" jobs. 

Is the school pushing students away from reaching their dreams, or doing a good job of settling realistic expectations? 

