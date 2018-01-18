School bans students from dressing as pro athlete, pop star for career day

A British school sent a note home to parents about "My World of Work Day."

The day is for students to come in and dress up as the job they want to have in the future, but there were some restrictions.

The note said students could not dress as a professional athlete, pop star, or YouTube star because those jobs are hard to achieve.

The school did say those careers are ambitious, but the kids should think of their "Plan B" jobs.

Have a read of the ‘Special Note’ and then ignore it and let your children aspire to be whatever they want to be. Thanks mum and some of my teachers for supporting my aspirations when I was young! pic.twitter.com/fbfCPar12Y — Jack Green (@jackpgreen) January 16, 2018

Is the school pushing students away from reaching their dreams, or doing a good job of settling realistic expectations?

