Non-profit in need of beds for Saginaw children, teens

SAGINAW, MI

If you have a bed to spare, a non-profit could use it.

The Heart of Saginaw is a faith-based group that reaches out to inner-city children and teens in Saginaw.

It needs beds and box springs in all sizes because some children are sleeping on the floor.

It also needs canned foods and toiletries throughout the year.

If you want to help, head to their Facebook page or call 989-284-4972. 

