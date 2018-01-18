14 students hospitalized after eating possibly laced candy

Emergency workers had to take 14 teenage students to hospitals after they got sick at a Chicago school.

Police said candy laced with an unknown substance may be to blame.

Authorities called the incident a level one hazmat situation.

Fire officials secured the school and classes resumed as normal.

Some parents are angry that the school initially told them it was all just a drill.

"It's very upsetting. I live on the next block. So, I mean, my kid's school on the news and they're not telling me nothing. 'Everything's OK.' The security guard and the principal. Like, what's going on? It can't be OK when it's two ambulances and the fire department out here, rushing into the school like that,” said mother Veronica Elem.

School officials say the thirteen and fourteen-year-old students were hospitalized as a precaution and their symptoms are not life-threatening.

About 450 students in grades kindergarten through eighth attend the school.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.