Broken concrete crashes onto man's car on I-696

A piece of concrete fell from a Michigan overpass and landed on a man's car.

Kevin Tozer said he was traveling down I-696 in Oak Park on Wednesday.

The chunk of concrete smashed right through his windshield.

It missed his head by only a few inches.

The interior of Tozer's car is filled with broken glass.

Fortunately, no one else -- including Tozer's young children -- were inside.

"I think I've got a couple of guardian angels and God looking out for me. And I think that's really what it came down to,” he said.

The concrete could be a piece of crumbling road that got kicked up, or someone may have thrown it over.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

