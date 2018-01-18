Quiet weather for Thursday

It was nice to get a break from the snow on Wednesday after plenty of flakes were flying around the area to start this week. It looks like that dry weather will continue on Thursday and we'll even get temperatures closer to "normal" today as well.

Today & Tonight

With a breezy southwesterly wind overnight, we managed to keep our lows in the teens and 20s for much of the overnight period, around 10-20 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning. Although, the wind and cloud cover helped for the overnight it has dropped the wind chills values. Feels like temperatures are down in the single digits and teens for many places across Mid-Michigan.

As we go through today, expect highs to jump into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Those winds will still be fierce as the gust near 25 mph. Once again dropping our wind chill numbers. Be sure to dress on the warm side.

We avoid the wet weather again for today, but a disturbance dropping in from the northwest will likely bring a few extra clouds from time to time. Overall, expect another partly to mostly cloudy day.

First Warn 5 Skytracker, will help you track the cloud cover.

Heading into tonight, expect skies to break up a bit again, but we'll only see lows drop into the 20s overnight and dry conditions will continue to win out.

Friday

Another day of the same with variably cloudy skies. Still holding on to some breezy conditions, but not overly aggressive. Also, the warming trend will continue with temperatures maxing out in the upper 30s.

Check out the warm weekend here: First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

