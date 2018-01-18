Poison control calls 'spike' due to online laundry pod challenge

Witnesses say a father ran into a burning house trying to save his two little boys and their mom.More >
Witnesses say a father ran into a burning house trying to save his two little boys and their mom.More >
Authorities have identified a man who died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through the ice on a lake in Mid-Michigan.More >
Authorities have identified a man who died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through the ice on a lake in Mid-Michigan.More >
A Marine stabbed and killed at Camp Pendelton in California had ties to the Mid-Michigan area.More >
A Marine stabbed and killed at Camp Pendelton in California had ties to the Mid-Michigan area.More >
A Huron County man was arrested for selling cocaine. Jason Torres, 44, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Sebewaing on a felony warrant for selling cocaine last year.More >
A Huron County man was arrested for selling cocaine. Jason Torres, 44, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Sebewaing on a felony warrant for selling cocaine last year.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has died after authorities say the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has died after authorities say the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
While Michigan is still busy talking about the meteor that lit up the sky Tuesday night, the Bath Township Police Department has released its own "video" of the phenomenon.More >
While Michigan is still busy talking about the meteor that lit up the sky Tuesday night, the Bath Township Police Department has released its own "video" of the phenomenon.More >
Residents are frustrated after being woken up in the middle of the night to mind-blowing, irritating noises from a nearby health care facility.More >
Residents are frustrated after being woken up in the middle of the night to mind-blowing, irritating noises from a nearby health care facility.More >
A meteor fireball lit up the sky across Michigan Tuesday night. The flash was reported in parts of northern Ohio all the way up to Alma.More >
A meteor fireball lit up the sky across Michigan Tuesday night. The flash was reported in parts of northern Ohio all the way up to Alma.More >
Emergency workers had to take 14 teenage students to hospitals after they got sick at a Chicago school.More >
Emergency workers had to take 14 teenage students to hospitals after they got sick at a Chicago school.More >