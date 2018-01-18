Shrine Circus returns to Saginaw for high-flying fun - WNEM TV 5

Shrine Circus returns to Saginaw for high-flying fun

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Looking for some high-flying family fun?

The 75th annual Shrine Circus returns to Saginaw Thursday at the Dow Event Center.

Tickets for tonight's show are only $10 for general admission.

Shows run from Thursday, Jan. 18 until Sunday, Jan. 21.

Tickets are still available.

