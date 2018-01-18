Hundreds from Saginaw to protest at March for Life - WNEM TV 5

Hundreds from Saginaw to protest at March for Life

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Mid-Michigan Catholics are putting their faith into action as they board a bus for Washington.

More than 250 people from the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw are making a pilgrimage to D.C. for Friday’s March for Life.

The event is a protest against the Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion.

The bus leaves from the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Saginaw at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

