Marine stabbed to death at California base had ties to Mid-Michigan

A Marine stabbed and killed at Camp Pendelton in California had ties to the Mid-Michigan area.

Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, was found stabbed to death Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the camp just outside San Diego.

Barclay-Weberpal was a graduate of Almont Community Schools in Lapeer County, according to the district. He came to the high school as a senior in August 2016 and graduated that following June.

“Ethan participated in several extracurricular activities as a student including varsity singers and the track team. He will be missed,” the district posted on Facebook.

Terry Veres went to boot camp with Barclay-Weberpal and is in disbelief that he was murdered.

"September of 2016 is probably when I met Ethan,” Veres said. “We did just a bunch of little things here and there, he was a good kid to be around. We got an hour of free time every day at boot camp and during that hour I would end up going over to his foot locker and we would talk and read each other's letters and stuff and just. He was a good kid. There's no way someone could want to cause harm to him, he didn't deserve it. I could not tell you how many times he would sit there reading a letter saying I want to go home, I wanna go home."

Officials said Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed during training.

A fellow Marine is now in confinement. His name is not being released.

