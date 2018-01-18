Man still missing after fall into icy western Lake Erie

Authorities say a man believed to have fallen into the icy waters of western Lake Erie last week while riding an all-terrain vehicle remains missing.

Monroe County sheriff's deputies responded the night of Jan. 10 following a report that the vehicle went through the ice about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from land near Frenchtown Township in southeastern Michigan.

The sheriff's department says an open area of water was found where 40-year-old Derik Bondy of Frenchtown Township reportedly fell. The Monroe News reports searchers used sonar and a submarine-like device on Wednesday for about eight hours but found nothing. The search was to continue Thursday.

The Coast Guard last week issued a warning about potentially unstable ice on the Great Lakes as temperatures warmed following a recent stretch of bitter cold.

