McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar is a 'child abuser' and 'monster'

The sentencing phase continues for a third day Thursday in the sexual abuse case against disgraced former USAG and Olympic team doctor, Larry Nassar.

A victim impact statement from Olympic gymnastics champion McKayla Maroney was read in open court, condemning Nassar, as well as leveling blame against Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee for failing to see the red flags raised in connection to the former physician's sexual misconduct.

Maroney was part of the "Fierce Five" winning Olympic team that competed in the 2012 London Olympics.

Her statement was read by an attorney for the victims while a picture of Maroney was show on a screen in the courtroom.

"As it turns out, much to my demise, Larry Nassar was not a doctor. He was in fact, and forever shall be, a child molester, a monster of a human being - end of story. He abused my trust, he abused my body, and he left scars on my psyche that will never go away. It all started when I was 13 years old at one of my first national team training camps in Texas - and it didn't end till I left the sport. It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find the chance I was ‘treated.’ It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal and it happened before I won my silver medal,” the statement read.

