McKayla Maroney: Larry Nassar is a 'child abuser' and 'monster'

A Canadian man who wanted to confuse snow removers with a car he made entirely of snow, fooled the police instead.More >
Authorities have identified a man who died after the utility vehicle he was riding went through the ice on a lake in Mid-Michigan.More >
Witnesses say a father ran into a burning house trying to save his two little boys and their mom.More >
This is definitely true love.More >
A Marine stabbed and killed at Camp Pendelton in California had ties to the Mid-Michigan area.More >
A Mid-Michigan man has died after authorities say the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree.More >
Residents are frustrated after being woken up in the middle of the night to mind-blowing, irritating noises from a nearby health care facility.More >
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >
A Huron County man was arrested for selling cocaine. Jason Torres, 44, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Sebewaing on a felony warrant for selling cocaine last year.More >
Check out this video that shows a tow truck driver nearly being crushed by a vehicle.More >
