14 automakers list more models in Takata recall

U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

Documents posted Thursday by the government include models from Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Daimler Vans, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Mazda, Subaru, Jaguar-Land Rover, McLaren and Volkswagen. Toyota, Ford and Honda released some of their models last week.

In December Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it expanded the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. Models released Thursday are equipped with those inflators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.