Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for some Flint customers

The City of Flint said crews have been out working to repair a water main break that occurred on Dort Highway earlier this week.

Due to the severity of the break, and the length of time it took to complete the repair, a Precautionary Boil Filtered Water Advisory has been issued for some customers.

“The advisory really only affects five commercial customers, but we want to err on the side of caution,” said Rob Bincsik, Flint’s Director of Public Works.

The affected area is near Richfield Rd. and N. Dort Hwy. More specifically, the break occurred at 3560 N. Dort Hwy.

The five customers affected are Mike’s Auto Parts, Complete Auto and Truck Parts, Autozone and Rolf’s Collison.

“Right now, we are repressurizing the water main and flushing it,” added Bincsik. “The main is still isolated from the system and will remain so until the samples clear.”

An update will be provided when customers are no longer advised to boil their filtered water prior to usage.

