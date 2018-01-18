Michigan police have nuclear attack response plans

Amid national discussions about the nuclear capabilities of the U.S. and other countries, Michigan police say they have a detailed nuclear attack response plan.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Michigan's response to a nuclear attack is detailed in its lengthy Emergency Management Plan.

Capt. Chris Kelenske is the Michigan State Police's deputy state director of emergency management and homeland security. He says Michigan residents would likely have more time to respond to a nuclear attack than those living along the Pacific.

Kelenske says officials would warn residents through phones, emergency sirens and other mass-communication systems. Police say residents should "get inside, stay inside and stay tuned" if there is a nuclear strike.

Kelenske says the ideal shelter would be in a concrete structure, such as a commercial building.

